Candid ’09 Photos Show Angelina Jolie Making ‘Salt’ in Albany

Check out the rare photos, the behind-the-scenes of Angelina Jolie in the making of "Salt" in Albany NY below!!

A few months ago, we took you back to the filming of Salt in the Capital Region in May of 2009 - hard to believe that next month it will be 13 years since the Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie, along with a stunt double, shot that infamous high-speed chase on portions of 787 in Albany.

That story was littered with interesting facts and information about the filming, and also featured some pretty cool photos of Angelina mixed in with some of Albany's unmistakable landmarks.

Where'd the pictures come from?

In my search for all things Salt, I stumbled upon a series of candid photos of Angelina taken by a professional photographer named Amy West. West, who now lives in Boston, was born and raised in Albany and happened to be home visiting family when she decided to check out the shoot. West and her father grabbed their cameras and headed toward downtown Albany where she got some pretty cool photos.

Here's the actual chase scene from the movie!

Looking back on it now, West tells me that she wishes she had a better camera back in the day, but we still think these photos are pretty awesome. Candid shots of Angelia Jolie, like the ones she was able to get, are pretty rare, and most people haven't seen these. Amy West, a talented photographer, was gracious enough to let us use her photos. After all, like me, she's a fellow Albany High School grad.

Anyway, back to the photos. Enjoy!

Rare, Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Angelina Jolie Filming Salt in Albany