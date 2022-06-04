The gorgeous Hamptons home that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie previously lived in together has sold for over $13 million.

The celebrity couple's former home has eight bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and a yoga studio inside. The house is located in the estate section of Southampton, right across the street from designer Tory Burch.

Paparazzi did anything in 2006 to try to get a shot of the pair formerly referred to as Brangelina lounging around the pool that "they were flying so low, she was terrified they'd crash into the house," according to the New York Post.

Jolie and Pitt's former Hamptons home was built in 1995 and sits on over two acres. From the double-height ceilings in the great room to the 40-foot swimming pool, it's easy to see why the couple once rented this beautiful Southampton home.

Take a Tour: Brangelina's Former $13.6M Hamptons Home Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's former 8,500-square-foot home in Southampton has a 40-foot pool, multiple fireplaces and a tennis court. Take a look inside!

