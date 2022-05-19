Can’t Go to Comets Game Tonight? Here’s How to Watch from Home

The Adirondack Bank Center will be rocking on Thursday night as the Utica Comets host the Rochester Americans in the 5th and deciding game of their best of 5 game Calder Cup semi-final series.

Utica was on the brink of elimination Tuesday night in Rochester when they exploded with offense and took a 4-0 lead into period three. The Comets would give up two late goals to force tonight's fifth game in Utica. The winner of tonight's game will advance to play Saturday in the North Division Finals against Laval. If Utica wins, they will host game 1.

Let's start with attending the game in-person. There are a handful of tickets available for tonight's game by visiting Empire State Tickets. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $38.00 in level 2 of The Aud. As of 2:30 p.m. on game day, there are just 30 level-2 seats available for purchase. All lower level seats are sold out.

The 72 Tavern and Grill at the Aud will be showing tonight's game on their big screen where you can take advantage of dinner, apps, and drinks.

Get our free mobile app

You can also watch tonight's game from home on your own television, computer or phone via AHLTV. A subscription is required and the AHLTV app is available through Roku and Apple TV's App Store. Option 1 is purchasing an all-access pass to view every game during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs for $29.99. Option 2 is $8.99 for a single game and it must be purchased on game day.

9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill The 72 Tavern and Grill, a Utica, NY sports bar and restaurant connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, has now re-opened after an 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. The grand reopening has featured previous favorites from the previous menu, and some new updated menu items. Here are photos taken by photographer Nancy L. Ford of some of our favorites tasted during the restaurant's soft opening.

Inside Johnny Depp's LA Art Deco Penthouses Take a look inside Johnny Depp's unique collection of Art Deco penthouses in downtown Los Angeles.

25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Theme Parks From ride malfunctions to guest outbursts and Animatronic fails, these incidents at Disney theme parks were so not Mickey Mouse-approved.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.