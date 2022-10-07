A Look Back, 42 Years Ago: Jethro Tull Rocks the Utica Memorial Aud

It was 42 years ago to the day when Jethro Tull brought their unique brand of prog rock to the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

In 1980, Jethro Tull was in bit of a transition period, musically. The late 1970s saw them release three albums that could be described as "folk rock." Early in 1980, there was a huge lineup shuffle and a switch to a more electronic sound for the album A. And as part of the tour in support of that album, they stopped in Utica before going on to play two dates at Madison Square Garden.

Having not grown up a huge fan of Jethro Tull, they always struck me as a little unusual... which is not a bad thing. But any rock band that leans heavily on the flute is definitely going to stand out from the pack.

In retrospect, the flute never really caught on as a hard rock instrument, did it? There weren't a whole lot of boys picking up the flute in high school because they wanted to be like their idols, Jethro Tull.

Still, Jethro Tull has carved out a tremendous career in rock. Formed in Blackpool, England in 1967, the band has released 22 studio albums and are still active today. The lineup has changed considerably over the years, with lead vocalist and flautist Ian Anderson being the only constant member.

Below is Jethro Tull's setlist from their show on October 7th, 1980 at the Utica Memorial Auditorium (according to setlist.fm):

1.) Black Sunday

2.) Crossfire

3.) Songs From the Wood

4.) Hunting Girl

5.) The Pine Marten's Jig

6.) Working John, Working Joe

7.) Heavy Horses

8.) Skating Away on the Thin Ice of the New Day

9.) Flute Solo

10.) Guitar Solo

11.) Keyboard Solo

12.) Batteries Not Included

13.) Uniform

14.) Drum Solo

15.) Protect and Survive

16.) Guitar Solo

17.) Aqualung

18.) Locomotive Breath

19.) Black Sunday (reprise)

Did you see Jethro Tull play the Utica Memorial Auditorium on October 7th, 1980? What are your memories? We'd love to hear from you!

