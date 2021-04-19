Capacity Limits Expanding For Museums, Zoos And Movie Theaters

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that museums and zoos in New York state can move to 50 percent capacity starting April 26.

Cuomo also says movie theaters can move to 33 percent capacity on the same day with other precautions in place, while large indoor arenas can increase capacity to 33 percent on May 19.

Cuomo added now is the time for reopening, rebuilding and renewal.

"New Yorkers should be encouraged by the incredible progress they have made in reducing the infection rate and getting vaccinated," Cuomo said. "While we are not yet out of the woods, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we have been able to safely re-open more facets of our economy.

The governor also released the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York state today.

The statewide positivity rate is 2.9 percent.

Hospitalizations are at 3,783 and there were 44 COVID deaths on Sunday.