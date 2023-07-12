Cape Vincent Boat Fire, Man’s Death Under Investigation

A man was found dead in the water, and his boat fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday morning in the town of Cape Vincent, however, it remains unclear was caused the man's death or his boat to catch fire.

New York State Police say first responders were dispatched to Ponds Marina off of County Route 6 shortly before 10:00 a.m. where they found a fully engulfed, 20-foot boat.

Google maps Google maps loading...

Cape Vincent is located approximately 25-miles northwest of Watertown, NY.

Troopers say the boats owner, 82-year-old Robert Pitcher of Three Mile Bay was located a short time later in the water.

Members of the Cape Vincent Fire Department extinguished the burning boat.

Both the cause of the fire and Pitcher's death as still being investigated by New York State Police, officials said.

Fun New York Summer Airbnb Getaways

4 of the Coziest Winter Getaways from Binghamton 4 of the Coziest Winter Getaways from Binghamton