Vinyl Records – 10 That Are Worth a Lot of Money for May

It's May and garage sales are ready to blossom - which means treasures are out there when it comes to vinyl records.

Mighty John the Record guy is the nation's foremost record appraiser and he's looked at some of the most valuable to kick off the spring season.

Let's start Local - Is It Valuable?

The Utica Club Natural Carbonation Beer Drinking Song was recorded for the F.X. Matt Brewery back in 1968 by Sasha Burland as a promotional item for Utica Club. We presented a special box set to Mighty John that included another promotional record, some promotional materials, and an incredible sample box containing the hops used to produce Utica Club beer.

Utica Club Hops (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM)

The Tasty Buffalo described the record this way:

A tasty historical musical sample from Utica Club circa 1968. This 45 was given away by the thousands after touring the brewery. This is one of the hippest, most singable commercial jingles ever recorded…the “Utica Club Natural Carbonation Band Beer Drinking Song.” Music was used in a series of TV spots which featured a “Laugh-In,” “mod” style dance club. The comments on the sleeve say it all…. “There’s nothing totally sane about the Utica Club. Waitresses slide down fireman’s poles. Life-sized paintings come to life. A friendly gorilla’s in charge of the swings. You know the ones that hang from the ceilings. With girls on them.” The band in the picture, not the actual recording artists, strongly resemble Paul Revere and the Raiders. The selection was created for the Matt Brewing Company by one of commercial music’s best-credentialed composers, the great Sasha Burland.

Last FM has a handful of mixes available for the song written by Sasha Burland, who was also responsible for a handful of parody songs.

Mighty John the Record Guy said the record, and even the rare box set with extras including the hop samples, had no real value for the record collector. However, John said the box set might be valuable to a beer collectable. In a casual search of the box set online, the 45 rpm record and picture sleeve came up in a several posts, but the collectors box set did not come up as a result, which could mean the item is rare.

Mighty John also offered 10 Records worth $100 or more for May.

“10 records worth $100.00 or more” PLUS 2 big bonus records to share with your listeners.(List below) As always I’m ready, willing, and able to do instant appraisals on the air. (Days and times I am available listed below.)

Thanks for your consideration,

Mighty John the Record Guy

www.MoneyMusic.com

w/ps= with picture sleeve

(Year) (Label)…(Recording Artis)… (Title)…………………………………..(Near mint value)(Year) (Label)…(Recording artist)… (Title)……………………………………..(Worth up to)

1966 (Motown LP)…The Supremes… “Supremes a Go Go”………………………$100.00

(First # 1 album by a girl group)

1967 Elektra 45…The Doors… “Light My Fire” (girl logo on label)…………….$125.00

(no girl logo on label)…………….$25.00

1978 Atlantic 45… AC/DC… “Whole Lotta Rosie”……………………………………..$125.00

2008 Sky Forward LP… Mariah Carey… “The Acapella Album”………………….$200.00

1960 United Artists LP…The Clovers… “Love Potion # 9’…………………………..$250.00

1966 Capitol 45…The Beatles… “Paperback Writer” w picture sleeve……….$300.00

(Sleeve is unique as it shows Lennon and Harrison playing left handed)

1957 Big 45…Tom & Jerry… “Hey Schoolgirl” with picture sleeve…………….$350.00

(Tom and Jerry would soon change to their original names Simon & Garfunkel)

1991 DGC LP… Nirvana”… “Nevermind”……………………………………………………$400.00

2015 IGA LP… U2… “Songs of Innocence” (Record Day exclusive)…………….$800.00

1961 Candix 45…The Beach Boys… “Surfin’”………………………………………….$1,500.00

What record by Genesis is worth $4,500.00? Here is the link to our YouTube video with the answer. Video also features the Doors, the Who, Buddy Holly, Ike & Tina Turner, the Turtles, the Beatles and Elvis!

https://youtu.be/Jinv2H3itV0

Watch the segment here.

