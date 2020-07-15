Car Crashes Into Sheriff Deputy’s Vehicle After High Speed Chase

A high speed vehicle chase in Otsego County ended with a foot chase, but not before the suspects vehicle crashed into a Sheriff's Department vehicle.

Officials say Troopers in Richfield Springs witnessed a vehicle leaving the scene of a Burglary on County Route 20 in Edmeston Monday and attempted to stop it. The driver failed to comply to the Troopers attempt to pull him over, according to authorities. Police say the driver was later identified as 30-year-old Jesse Souza of Oneonta.

After Souza's failure to comply with Troopers orders to pull his vehicle over, he led them on an extensive high speed chase through several roads in Otsego County. At the conclusion of the pursuit, police say Souza struck an Otsego County Sheriff Deputy's vehicle and fled on foot.

State Police say Souza was eventually taken into custody following a brief chase. Souza's passenger, 20-year-old Alexis Bowers, was also arrested. Both Souza and Bowers were transported by Laurens EMS to Bassett Hospital for treatment.

State Police say upon their release from the hospital, both will be charged with Felony Burglary. The Otsego County deputy was also treated at Bassett Hospital and the investigation is still ongoing.