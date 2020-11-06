The New York State Police Department is still investigating a three-car crash that happened in the Town of Clay. The crash resulted in one vehicle crashing into a restaurant.

Authorities say at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday a Hyundai being driven by 83-year-old Richard Thom of Baldwinsville was driving behind a Kia being operated by 38-year-old Jennifer Roden on Oswego Road.

Officials say at some point the Hyundai struck the rear of the Kia, pushing it into the oncoming traffic lane. As a result, a Kenworth Dump truck in the oncoming lane being driven by 60-year-old Anthony Worthy had to swerve to avoid hitting the Kia, but was unable to. State Police say the truck overturned and spilled a load of asphalt into the northbound lane.

This domino effect led to the Hyundai continuing north on Oswego Road causing the vehicle to hit a National Grid utility pole and eventually the side of a building. Richard Thom was transported to Upstate Hospital and Jennifer Roden was transported to St. Jospeh's Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Dump truck was not injured in the crash.

State Police say they are still investigating the incident and want to thank the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office for their assistance on the scene. At this time no tickets or citations have been issued.