UPDATED 12:36 p.m.- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident involving a Sauquoit Valley School District bus and a car in the parking lot of the New Hartford BOCES Friday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says the driver of the school bus tried to go around a parked vehicle and struck the side of the car at a slow rate of speed.

The student passengers on the bus were evaluated by the school nurse and no injuries were reported.

No citations were issued and the accident is still under investigation.

