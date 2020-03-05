Cases Of Corona Virus Double Overnight In New York State To 22

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state's coronavirus caseload doubled overnight to 22.

The mayor of the nation's largest city, meanwhile, is imploring the federal government to send more test kits for the new virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the newly diagnosed cases include two hospitalized patients in New York City, and a hospitalized man in Long Island’s Nassau County.

He says the other positive tests were in people with mild symptoms or none at all in Westchester County.

That's where a cluster of cases emerged earlier in the week.