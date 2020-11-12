Cashless Tolling On The NY Thruway Goes Lives This Weekend

Cashless tolling will go live on the New York State Thruway’s ticketed system during the overnight hours of this Friday into Saturday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the historic conversion will take place simultaneously at 58 tolling locations across the Thruway’s 450-mile ticketed system more than a month ahead of schedule.

The official switch will take place in the overnight hours to limit impact to traffic.

At the time cashless tolling goes live, cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment at toll booths and printed toll tickets will not be handed out.

"The completion of this exciting new project will help Thruway travelers save time, as well as reduce traffic, cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality all along the system," Cuomo said. "Getting this cashless tolling system done and getting it done early shows that -even in these trying times - New York will never stop innovating and never stop building for its future"

The ticketed system meets a goal set by Governor Cuomo in his 2018 State of the State Address.