Cavallo’s Owners Say Farewell and Announce Official Closing Date

At the end of the year the Central New York community will experience the end of a golden era. Tom Cavallo's restaurant will soon be officially closing their doors, to the displeasure of many.

The restaurant officially went up for sale back in early October and ownership at Cavallo's has officially released a statement to address their closure, the reason for this difficult decision and to announce their last day of operation.

Tom Cavallo's first opened their doors in 1945 at a different location on the corner of South Street and Kossuth Street. It was in 1949 they moved to their permanent location at 40 Genesee Street in the village. The decision to close their doors after nearly 75 years was one of the most difficult decisions to make to say goodbye to friends and patrons that are considered family. They have had so many loyal and dedicated employees over the years and they couldn't be more grateful.

The Cavallo family has released a statement to bid farewell and thank you to their longtime dedicated customers. It reads,

We would like to thank our amazing staff all past and present for being such a key and essential ingredient in our business. Your hard work, dedication, passion, and commitment have been the driving force behind our success. We truly could not have done it without all of you! Reflecting on our loyal customers, whether you have been dining with us for 75 years or just found us recently, we thank you. Thank you for trusting us with your most treasured events such as birthdays, graduations, baby showers, bridal showers, stag parties, proposals, marriages, rehearsal dinners, and so much more!! Cavallo’s is a place that you could call home meet with your friends gather with your family. We could not have stood the test of time without all of you. There’s been so many amazing chapters in our book and it has been an honor to serve you all! As our chapter is coming to an end and our book is closing. The memories laughs and unforgettable times will remain in our hearts forever. Cheers to everyone who has supported us throughout the years. We love you and will see you on the other side (of the bar). This has been one of our favorite books and we hope your families as well.

Along with the farewell, the owners of this storied restaurant have announced, with a heavy heart, that their final day open will be Saturday, December 28th, 2024. Get in there when you can to enjoy those delicious wings and family atmosphere one last time. Thank you to the whole Cavallo family for all the memories and great times.

