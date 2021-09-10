9 Celebrities With Unbelievable September 11 Stories

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the events of September 11, 2001, a day which has been forever seared into the collective memory of Americans and the world over — a day of tragedy, of resilience, of remembrance.

Two decades on and the stories from 9/11 — from the survivors, from victims’ loved ones, from the firefighters and police officers and countless other heroes who helped from both the air and on the ground — will never be forgotten.

Some of these incredible stories come from our most famous faces; from celebrities whose lives may have been spared due to last-minute decisions, or stars who helped in their own ways or were even involved on-site at Ground Zero.

Below, discover some of the most moving, unbelievable and fateful 9/11 celebrity stories.