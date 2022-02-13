The market for glossy authorized music bios — they have to be authorized because you need the rights to use the artists’ real music, and you can’t get the music with a tell-all — continues to grow. Graham King, a producer of the gargantuan hit based on the career of Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, is moving ahead with a biographical film about the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

The rights to distribute the film — which is titled Michael — have been grabbed by Lionsgate. The project has been in development for a number of years; the current screenplay is by John Logan, the Oscar nominated screenwriter of Gladiator and The Aviator. (King and Logan both worked on The Aviator.)

Here is how Deadline describes the film, which they say has “the blessing of the pop legend’s estate”:

Michael is set to be an in-depth portrayal of a complicated man who became the King of Pop. It will bring to life Jackson’s most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.

King said he “first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I’m humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen. Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film.”

No casting has been announced for the project. What genre do you think it’s going to be? We predict a thriller. (Sorry.)

