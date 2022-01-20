Famous People Who Are Huge Buffalo Bills Fans [LIST]

Bills fever is at an all-time high. The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play in Kansas City against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The AFC Divisional Round game will be a rematch of the AFC Championship Game last January, which the Chiefs won, 38-24.

The Bills did beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead this past October, 38-20, but the Bills know the pain and heartbreak from last year, so the Bills are treating it like a revenge game.

Bills fans are everywhere. They're not just in Buffalo or Western New York, but all over the country. They're usually transplants -- people who move from Buffalo to other parts of the country, but there are also people who became Bills fans and they're not even from Western New York.

Some of those diehard Bills fans are celebrities. Turns out, there are a lot of them; maybe more than you think.

Listen to Chris Owen Overnights 12-5 am on 106.5 WYRK

But have you ever wondered, who are some famous people that support the Bills? Which celebrities are part of Bills Mafia?

You probably know about Chris Berman and Wolf Blitzer, but here are 15 celebrities that are supporters of the Buffalo Bills, courtesy of New York Upstate.com.