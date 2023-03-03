CNY Gas Prices Approach .50 Drop From Last Year

It's almost a half-buck cheaper per gallon for regular gas in Central New York, compared to this time last year. And, the decline in pump prices locally are outpacing the national average, according to numbers from AAA.

The average price for gallon of regular fuel in the Utica-Rome market sat at $3.46 on Friday, down 46-cents from the beginning of March 2022 ($3.92). Friday's average of $3.46 also reflected a drop of four-cent this week, and 16-cents over the past month.

Syracuse-area drivers are paying .48-cents less, on average, that this time last year - $3.43 today vs. $3.91.

The national average is lower still, at $3.39, a decline of 33-cents from one-year ago.

National experts say gas prices will see at least a minor increase in the coming months as more expensive summer-blend fuel is flowing from gas pumps.

