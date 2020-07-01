Hikers, runners and walkers in the Town of Lysander reported a concerning incident to New York State Police.

State Police say troopers were called to a walking trail in the area of Woodsboro Drive in the Radisson Community.

People who called 911 reported an older man standing just off a walking trail masturbating.

When Troopers arrived they began to interview people and later searched the area. Based on descriptions they received from witnesses, Troopers say they located the man sitting inside a gazebo near the entrance to the trail.

Troopers then took 72-year-old Ernest Green of Lysander, NY into custody and charged him with Public Lewdness. He was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in Lysander Town Court on July 14th.