Ellicott Man Charged with Public Lewdness
An Ellicott man is under arrest, facing charges after allegedly exposing himself.
The New York State Police say 72-year-old Patrick W. McLaughlin of Ellicott was arrested on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 after the NYSP was contacted by the Ellicott Police Department.
Ellicott Police officers were investigating a criminal complaint regarding a report of public lewdness and turned the case over to the New York State Police.
State Police say that, after consulting with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office, McLaughlin was arrested and charged with the following:
- Public Lewdness in the 1st Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
McLaughlin was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Ellicott Court later in February.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]