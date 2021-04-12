A Utica man is accused of some seriously inappropriate and abusive behavior in a local apartment building elevator.

Antonio Pugh, 35, allegedly followed a woman into the elevator of her apartment building on the 400 block of Bleecker Street and once the elevator doors closed - pushed her against the wall and began masturbating. Police say the victim reported that at one point Pugh grabbed her hand and 'placed it onto himself.'

When the elevator doors opened, the woman was able to free herself and get into her apartment. However, police say Pugh, 'remained outside [her apartment] and continued his lewd acts.'

The suspect was later identified and located. Pugh is charged with Sexual Abuse in the first degree, Burglary in the third degree and Public Lewdness.

