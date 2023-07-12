Central New York Mourns Passing of 2 Local Legends

The Mohawk Valley is mourning the loss of two beloved individuals with deep ties to the community.

It was reported that Carl Eilenberg, the former mayor of Rome, and Chris Miller, known as "The Voice of Mohawk Valley," passed away recently.

Saying goodbye to Carl Eilenberg

Mr. Eilenberg was the longtime mayor of Rome between 1980 to 1992 and spearheaded the beloved Honor America Days Celebration as well as the Rome Sports Hall of Fame.

His death was announced by the current city mayor, Jacqueline Izzo.

"Carl is best remembered as the people's mayor," she said. "He was one of Rome's longest serving mayors, elected to office three times."

She continued, "He was also a champion of the community, paying special attention to the athletes and coaches at both high schools, Rome Free Academy and Rome Catholic High School."

Aside from being one of Rome's biggest cheerleaders, people may also remember Mr. Eilenberg as the Voice of the Syracuse Orange.

Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff through Sunday, July 16. He will also be honored as a grand marshal of this year’s Honor America Days parade on Saturday, July 29.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and his son, Peter.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

Remembering Chris Miller

Miller died Sunday at age 88. He helped wake up Mohawk Valley on WLFH (now WIXT) with his long-running show, "Miller in the Morning."

He spent a majority his career broadcasting from the Little Falls station, but also served on the Mohawk station WHMV until he retired at age 84.

Miller was an active member of the community and was regularly spotted at the Little Falls Rotary and Salisbury Center Grange. He also participated in the Violet Festival and Doo Dah Parades.

Before putting down his roots in the Mohawk Valley, Miller served as an Honor Guard for the Army and was also a member of the Old Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Miller is survived by his five biological children, two step-children, as well as 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his son-in-law, Paul, and his grandson, Christopher.

His obituary lists all his accomplishments and lasting legacy.

Miller's funeral, which is to be attended by family and friends, is set for July 31 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Little Falls.

There are no calling hours, but those who wish to honor Miller can send flowers to his family, which you can order now on condolences.com.

