Nora’s Candy Shop in Rome Has a New Turkey Joints Flavor and It’s Incredible

Nora's Candy Shop has been creating the most incredible sweet treats in Rome, NY since 1919. They offer several fan favorites such as the Classic Turkey Joints, clusters and fantastic fudge. The fine folks at Nora's are never opposed to releasing something new to eager customers to go along with their regular specialties.

Sweet tooth victims flock to Nora's all the time, but specifically during holidays such as Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter. Those who traveled far and wide to get their Turkey Joints leading up to the most recent Easter holiday may have seen their newest flavor on store shelves. The latest creation from the candy shop on North Doxtator Street will bring you back to the days of childhood school lunches. Nothing beats the flavor combination of peanut butter and jelly in a sandwich. That's the exact essence of the brand new addition to the Turkey Joints collection of flavors.

If you haven't been to Nora's in a while this is the perfect excuse for you to travel out there to try this delicious new creation. The Peanut Butter and Jelly Turkey Joints consist of the same iconic hard shell that is jelly flavored and it is filled with creamy peanut butter. The flavor is unmistakeable. When you bite into this tasty treat your mind will go right to the classic sandwich you enjoyed as a kid and still do as an adult.

Full Flavor Selections of Turkey Joints

This new flavor is an addition to the other Turkey Joint flavors already in production. Nora's offers,

Original Turkey Joints with Hazelnut

Original Turkey Joints with Brazil Nuts ("The 1919")

Coco-Monds

Midnight Cashew Sticks

Peanut Butter Sticks

Chocolate Covered Turkey Joints with Hazelnuts

As Nora's mentions on their website inventory can sometimes be stark when it comes to their candy varieties so always check back if they run out of something. They offer an online store in addition to their shop on N. Doxtator. You can shop online at www.turkeyjoints.com. Don't miss your chance to devour these delicious delights.

