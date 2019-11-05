Central Valley SD Residents To Vote On Sale Of Remington School
Residents in the Central Valley School District will vote next week on a referendum to sell the former Remington Elementary School.
Voting will take place Tuesday, November 12th from noon to 8:00 in the Central Valley Academy small gym.
If approved, the referendum will authorize the school board to sell the former Remington school building to Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES for the sum of $1.
“Our message has been consistent,” said Superintendent Jeremy Rich. “We have more buildings than we need and we have a potential buyer whose educational mission aligns with ours. We have done our best to explain that selling for a dollar is fiscally responsible.”
“It is now up to the community. We need them to vote. This is too big a decision to be decided by a handful of voters.”