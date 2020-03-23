Chanatry's Hometown Market in Utica was among the first stores in central New York to offer special hours exclusively for senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems. Now, Chanatry's is leading the way again with one hour each day dedicated to healthcare workers.

Starting this evening, Chanatry's is asking customers to let the 7 to 8 p.m. shopping window be for healthcare workers, who are quite literally fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus. Hours for seniors and those that are immunocompromised are 7 to 8:30 a.m. each morning.

"We understand that the exclusive hours for senior citizens and now our Healthcare workers may be your normal shopping time, and by all means please continue to come in, but please make every effort to find a different time in order to give our senior citizens and our healthcare workers proper social distancing with having little to no wait time," Chanatry's posted on its Facebook page.

Thank you to Chanatry's for accommodating our central New York healthcare community, and thank you to all of the doctors and nurses continuing to fight this virus.

