Chance of Snow Inside CNY Truck 100%, Especially If Windows Are Down

Cleaning snow off your vehicle is nothing new for anyone who lives in Central New York. Cleaning it from inside your car is a different story.

Joseph Abbott started his morning with a snow-covered truck. But it wasn't just snow on the outside he had to clear off before heading to work.

The windows were left down and Abbott found snow on the inside of his truck too. On the bright side, there was only a dusting on the seats, dash, and console. Plus, the Mountain Dew was kept cold.

Credit- Joseph Abbott

As for the backseat....at least they were covered with a blanket, making cleanup a bit easier.

Credit- Joseph Abbott

Abbott isn't the only Central New Yorker who has had to deal with snow IN the car.

Bryan Brockway's 6-year-old son wanted to check out his new vehicle when he brought it home. "I let him sit up front just to see the radio and everything."

The radio wasn't the only thing Jarvis played with. "He apparently wanted to see how the windows worked too," said Brockway.

Photo Credit - Bryan Brockway

The next morning Brockway went out to warm up and clean off his brand new vehicle. "I was like OH MY GOD. I just started laughing and went in to tell told my wife she was going to have to sit in the back because frosty took a dump in the front."

Cleaning snow off the outside of a vehicle is much easier than cleaning the inside. Brockway says it took 2 hours using "a shop-vac, towels and a lot of cursing."

Photo Credit - Bryan Brockway

It could have been worse for Abbott. Frosty could have melted all over the inside of his truck too. Luckily it was only a little snow.

Hopefully next time, both Abbott and Brockway will make sure all windows are rolled up before locking up their vehicles in the winter.

Snow Blankets Central New York 2018 It wasn't a Stella storm but it was close. Mother Nature hit CNY with a late Winter storm, dumping anywhere from 6 inches to 3 feet of snow in 2018.