Police are looking for help from the public solving a jewelry heist on Saturday.

New York State Police arrived at Zales at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads, New York on December 4, 2021 at approximately 9:19pm after an alarm there was activated.

The mall is located at 3300 Chambers Road, close to the Southern Tier Expressway and the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, in Horseheads, New York.

Arnot Mall in Horseheads, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2021

When they got there they "determined that a substantial amount of jewelry was stolen in a matter of minutes."

The NYSP is asking anyone with information to please step forward and call State Police in Horseheads at: (607) 739.8797. Tips may be kept confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based on information from New York State Police. No additional information is available at the time of this posting.]

