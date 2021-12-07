HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Will Feature Syracuse Area Home On Upcoming Episode

If you love watching HGTV's "House Hunters," than you won't want to miss an upcoming episode featuring a Syracuse area home battle.

An upcoming episode of the show is titled “A Battle in Baldwinsville.” It will feature a couple trying to find the right home that will fit both of their needs here in Central New York:

The parents of two toddlers have only one weekend to find a home closer to her family in upstate New York. He wants a historic charmer with room for his family's heirlooms, but she prefers a more modern space that will function better for their family."

HGTV doesn't have more posted yet, and declined to provide any further details to Syracuse.com, or other media outlets with images from the show. “A Battle in Baldwinsville” (Season 208, Episode 3) will premiere this Wednesday, December 8th, at 10PM on HGTV. The episode will also air Thursday, December 9th, at 1AM and Thursday, December 30th at 9:30AM.

HGTV Coming To Upstate And New York More?

It looks like HGTV is coming to New York to help kickstart one hometown. HGTV will air "Home Town Kickstart," a new series coming to 6 towns in the Spring of 2022, including one in New York State.

Home Town Kickstart will refresh a home of a local hero, upgrade a small business, and revitalize a public space to change the lives of everyone in the town.

Thousands of town submissions poured in but only six were chosen:

Cornwall, New York

Buffalo, Wyoming

Winslow, Arizona

LaGrange, Kentucky

Thomaston, Georgia

Minden, Louisiana

HGTV will premiere a new season of its flagship series Home Town on Sunday, December 26th, at 8PM.

