In case you missed the news on Sunday evening, multiple fights broke out at the Walden Galleria, as the Cheektowaga Police Department sent out a press release on Monday.

Two juveniles were arrested, but police say no one was injured. There were also reports of fights with weapons and even a gunshot heard on the parking deck at the Walden Galleria, although, none of those were confirmed by Cheektowaga Police.

Many youths were kicked out of the mall, while some were looked over by authorities while they had to wait for a pick up from a parent or guardian.

In an unrelated incident, a 29-year-old Dave & Buster's employee was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun while working, according to WIVB.

Police say another employee noticed the gun in his waistband. The man, 29-year-old Javier Romero, did not have an explanation for why he had a loaded gun at work, other than claiming it was his girlfriend's. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon by police.

Pyramid Management Group, which owns the Walden Galleria, released this statement, per WIVB.

“While virtually all of our visitors act responsibly (99.9%), we are mindful that a very small percentage can cause isolated disruptions,” Pyramid Management Group says. “We are taking steps to address that.”

Hopefully these incidents can stop at the Walden Galleria.

