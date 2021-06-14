Cheers to Beers! Utica Zoo’s Brewfest is Returning This Summer

Put your drinkin' pants on and get ready to party. The Utica Zoo has announced their annual Brewfest event is back for the summer of 2021.

Back in 2020, Brewfest was canceled due to the pandemic. After discussions between Utica Zoo staff and the event's committee, a date has been set for August 7.

Brewfest is an event that many in the Utica/Rome area attend each year. It generally features over 120 craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and malt beverages, along with wine samples and wine slushies. Along with beverages, many local restaurants set up tables for food samples and attendees get a great experience all while enjoying the sights and sounds the Utica Zoo has to offer.

Mark your calendars and get your tickets now, Brewfest tickets always sell really fast and you want to make sure you get one.

Brewfest Ticket Prices:

General Admission: $50 in advance and $55 at the door

Utica Zoo Members: $45 in advance and $50 at the door.

Designated Drivers: $25 in advance and at the door. Designated drivers will not be served alcohol at the event.

Details regarding this year's vendors have yet to be announced, but here's some we've seen in the past:

New York - 16 Stone, Beak and Skiff 1911, Adirondack Brewery, Artisinal Brew Works, Blue Line Brewery, Brooklyn Brewery, Browns Brewing, Buried Acorn Brewing, Butternuts, Cooperstown Brewing, Copper City Brewery, Crazy Williez Brewery, Critz Farms Cider, Ellicotville Brewing, Empire Brewery, Four Mile Brewery, Fulton Chain Brewery, Genesee Brewery, Good Nature Farm Brewery, Gun Hill Brewery, Ithaca Brewery, Lake Placid Brewery, Mackjac Hard Cider, McKenzie’s Cider, Middle Ages Brewery, Mill House Brewery, Nightshift Brewery, Northway Brewing Co., Ommegang Brewery, Red Shed Brewery, Saranac, Sixpoint Brewery, Sloop Brewing Co., Southern Tier Brewery, Stoneyard Brewing, The Bronx Brewery, Three Heads Brewing, Triphammer Bierwerks,Woodland Zero Gravity Brewery

CA - 21st Amendment, AleSmith Brewery, Firestone Walker, Lagunitas, Sierra Nevada, Stone Brewing Co. CO - Boulder Brewing, Left Hand Brewery, New Belgium, Oskar Blues Brewery, Wild Basin Seltzer CT - Stoney Creek Brewery, Two Roads Brewery FL - Crook & Marker Seltzer IL - Mike’s Hard, Social Sparkling Wine, White Claw LA - Abita Brewery MA - Boston Brewing, Downeast Cider, Harpoon Brewery, Jack’s Abby, Sam Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Wachusettes ME - Allagash Brewing Co., Shipyard MD - Heavy Seas Brewing Co. MI - FoundersBrewing Co., New Holland Brewing NH - Smuttynose Brewing Co. OH - Brewdog, Great Lakes Brewing Co., Twisted Tea PA - Troegs Brewery VT - Long Trail, Magic Hat, Otter Creek Brewing, Switchback, Von Trapp Brewery TN - Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails, Arnold Palmer Spiked TX - Mighty Swell Brewing, Shiner Bock UT - Uinta Brewing WI - Leinenkugel Belgium - Stella Artois Canada - Collective Arts Denmark - Carlsberg Germany - Weihenstephan Mexico - Corona Refresca

