Utica Zoo’s ‘Brewfest’ Postponed to Later Date

The Utica Zoo was scheduled to host the 22nd Annual 'Brewfest' on August 1st, 2020. Unfortunately, it was announced today that the event will be postponed to a later date.

In a press release, the zoo says the postponement comes in response to concern for safety of all visitors and adhering to New York State social distancing and capacity guidelines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Zoo released the following statement:

"The Utica Zoo and its Brewfest Committee are looking forward to seeing everyone when we can all be socially responsible. With that being said, Brewfest 2020 has been postponed to a later date, which will be announced as soon as we have the green light to have a party!”

The beer tasting fundraising event takes place on the beautiful grounds of the Utica Zoo. Attendees purchase tickets to sample more than 120 craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and malt beverages, along with wine samples and wine slushies. Along with beverages, many local restaurants set up tables for food samples.

More information regarding the new date will be provided once it is received.

This isn't the first event that the Utica Zoo has had to postpone. Their 'Wine in the Wilderness' fundraising event was indefinitely postponed back in June and instead was held as a digital event online called 'Wine in the Virtual.'

If you would like to support the zoo during this difficult time you can go to UticaZoo.org/support. They are currently open and are welcoming visitors from 10 am-4 pm every day. Masks are required on site.