A Chenango County man is under arrest on animal cruelty and other charges for allegedly shooting a pig with a pellet gun several times.

New York State Police say they arrested 34-year-old Robert Youngblood of South New Berlin, NY on August 30th for the Agriculture and Markets Law misdemeanor of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals. He's also facing charges for Criminal Contempt, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Making an Apparently Sworn False Statement.

Police say on August 16th, 2020 a trooper was dispatched to an address on Dunhams Cross Road in the Town of Butternuts for a criminal complaint to the Otsego County 911 center. The 911 caller alleged that a 6-month old pig had been shot several times with a pellet gun. When the trooper arrived, police say the pig was still alive but in obvious distress.

Police say Youngblood had given a statement at the State Police Barracks, but after several other interviews police say Youngblood changed his story about what happened on the property. According to officials, Youngblood was additionally charged with violating an order of protection and contacting a person who he is not supposed to have contact with while he was in the trooper’s presence.

Youngblood was issued several appearance tickets and will answer all charges at the Town of Unadilla court on September 21st, 2020.