Chenango County firefighters were battling wind chills well below zero as well as fire at a blaze early January 21 on Route 12 in North Norwich.

Emergency Services officials say it did not appear that a home in front of the old Carpet Master store on Route 12 in North Norwich had been involved in as fire burned behind the house at the former flooring outlet.

Fire crews from four departments were called at 3:06 a.m. to the scene with the first units arriving finding the building fully involved in flames.

At the time, Chenango County was under a Wind Chill Advisory. The early morning temperature in Norwich was 4 but a North wind at 9 miles per hour made it feel like ten degrees below zero.

Southbound traffic on Route 12 was being diverted onto Route 32.

Emergency dispatchers say they expect fire crews will be at the scene for most of the morning. There have been no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire will be under investigation.

Meanwhile, minutes after that call to North Norwich, firefighters were being called to another blaze.

Firefighters from Sherburne and New Berlin responded to a report of a chimney fire on North Mulligan Road in Sherburne shortly after 3:30 and found the fire had extended into the walls.

There are no reports of injuries.

