Your commute is about to get much shorter thanks to these exits finally reopening.

Construction is soon coming to a close on the State Route 8 bridge over State Routes 5 & 12 in New Hartford. Central New Yorkers are finally getting the answers they've been asking for almost two years.

A Very Long Project

The project itself started back in December of 2020, when the $11.8 million contract was awarded to the NYS Department of Transportation (DOT). Since then, there have been $1.7 million in cost changes approved for the bridge.

Not only have the costs changed, but so has the completion date. The original contract completion date was set for May 5, 2022. Like most projects of this size, they get delayed due to a number of different factors. Weather is usually always the most common culprit.

The new estimated date was updated to November 23rd, but sources say it could be even sooner than that.

Far Ahead of Schedule

According to the NYS DOT, construction is currently ahead of schedule. They are now in the process of completion and are working to get all exits reopened this week (11/7-11/13).

Though it seems it would be just simple as removing the "road closed" signs, that is not the case. Reopening popular ramps, like the ones on the Route 8 bridge, will take a careful process to ensure the safety of both commuters and the workers on-site.

Regardless, the good news is you'll soon have a shorter commute than before. The NYS DOT will be sending out a release soon once the bridge is fully open to traffic. We will post the updates once we have them.

