Child Care Providers In New York State Can Now Apply For $343 Million In Grants
Licensed child care providers in New York can now apply for their share of $343 million dollars in grant money offered by the state. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 that applications are now being accepted for $343 million in federal funding. The funds will benefit child care providers and help stabilize the industry. The New York State Office of Children and Family Services will administer the money. Governor Hochul said,
This second round of stabilization funding represents an important opportunity and investment to help further stabilize the child care sector with specific investments in the workforce supports. These new grants for child care providers will strengthen their infrastructure and support their workforce, who have been and continue to be critical to supporting our children.
Eligible Child Care Providers In New York State Can Access $343 Million In Grants
In order to be eligible for the money a child care provider must be licensed by the Office of Children and Family Services or a child care program registered with New York State. There are two enrollment periods:
July 5 through November 30 for those who received the first round of Stabilization Grants
August 22 for new providers licensed after the first round of Stabilization Grants
The monies from the grants must be used according to state guidelines:
To support the child care workforce and to assist with recruitment and retention efforts, at least 75% of this funding must be used for the below, among additional items:
Bonuses or increases in wages
Contributions towards health insurance costs that reduce these costs for staff
Contributions to staff retirement plans that supplement any employer contribution
Supplemental educational advancement or tuition reimbursement
Mental health supports and services for staff
The remaining 25 percent can be used for other eligible expenses. Child care providers can access the application here.