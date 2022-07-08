Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information about a missing child in Susquehanna County.

Pa. State Police provided photo: Mason Maguschak Pa. State Police provided photo: Mason Maguschak loading...

Authorities say 12-year-old Mason Jospeh Maguschak was last seen at his home on Chenango Street in Montrose at around quarter after ten in the evening of July 6.

The boy is white, standing four feet four inches tall and weighing 70 pounds. He has sandy colored, ear-length hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 70 pounds.

The child was last seen waring a white t-shirt, gray Adidas pants with black strikes and black Ugg slide shoes.

Mason is originally from the Carbondale area. (570) 465-3154.

