What Happens Legally When A Man Doesn’t Pay Child Support In New York State?
What is the legal punishment if a dad doesn't pay child support in New York State? It's crazy that a man would father a child, but not take care of it. Why wouldn't you want the absolute best for your child? I know it sounds crazy. Nowadays, many men are more concerned with showing out on social media than taking care of their kids. But, even if a man doesn't see the importance of stepping up, thankfully, there are laws that require him to.
What Is The Punishment For Not Paying Child Support In New York?
In New York State, if a man is subjected to government-collected child support payments, he must pay until the child turns 21 years old.
In New York State, a child is entitled to be supported by his or her parents until the age of 21. However, if the child is under 21 years of age, and is married, or self-supporting, or in the military, the child is considered to be "emancipated" and the parents' support obligation ends. A child may also be considered "emancipated" if he or she is between 17 and 21, leaves the parents' home and refuses to obey the parents' reasonable commands.
If a man decides that he can't or won't pay child support, it could be costly. There are several things that can happen if a dad refuses to pay his court-mandated child support, he could face the following:
1. Driver's License Suspension
2. Pprofessional and Business Licenses Suspension
3. Bank Accounts Seized
4. Passport Revoked
5. Tax Refunds Intercepted
6. Paycheck Garnished
7. Up To Six Months In Jail
If you are paying or receiving child support, you can find more information here.
What Parents Need To Know About Child Support Laws In New York
