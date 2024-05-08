Turns out New York is the safest state in the entire country for those to be out at night. Who knew?



Those who love to hit up bars, clubs, or other places to party all night long - or even go for a nighttime jog - the safest place they'll ever be is right here in the Empire State.

That's right: New York is the safest state at night.

A new study from Criminal Defense Firm Suzuki Law Offices determined which states are the best and worst for partying after dark. The office pulled data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer and WorldPopulationReview to come up with the new rankings.

New York came out on top with 90.68 points out of 100, which is miles ahead of second-place finisher New Jersey with a score of 80.46 points out of 100.

The Empire State reported the lowest rates of both victim and society-related crimes, which includes purse-snatchings, threats of violence, drunk driving, and drug abuse. This means out of all 50 states, those stumbling home from a New York bar are the least likely to run into trouble.

Not only that, New York had the third-highest number of police officers per 100,000 residents, which also bolstered our score.

Here's what the top 10 states looked like:

New York New Jersey Florida Massachusetts Mississippi Pennsylvania Illinois Vermont Wisconsin California

Meanwhile, the state that came at the bottom of this roundup was Tennessee, which earned a dismal 37.67 points out of 100. The state has a low number of police officers and was the second-worst state for victim-related crimes.

Nevada, which came in second-to-last, fared not much better with a score of 38.75 out of 100. It reported the highest number of victim-related crimes in the country.

Do you think this study is accurate? Let us know if you think New York is the safest state by messaging us with the station app.

