Chilling Look Inside the Haunted ‘S’ School for Boys in Goshen, New York

Check out these chilling photos of the mysterious and abandoned Catholic school for boys that has a history worthy of a Stephen King novel and it's right in our own backyard.

It's the middle of October so we've officially reached that spooky season. Many of us are getting in the spirit by binge watching old horror movies on television safely on our couch. We may love our scary movies and shows like The Haunting of Hill House or The Haunting of Bly Manor but what about when the nightmare is real and close to home? This haunting is possibly a short drive from your home especially if you live in Orange County, New York.

What is the old 'S' school? What happened there and why do people think it's haunted?

There are several reasons why people believe the property is haunted. Some link the reputation with instances that go back decades while others think it may have been doomed from the start.

According to NY Hauntings, it all started when a man named David Haight built a mansion on the property in the mid 1800's. A large mausoleum was also constructed on the property. When Haight died in 1872 he was buried in that structure. The property eventually was foreclosed and was purchased by the Salesian Fathers, an order of the Roman Catholic church.

Years later, the mansion was converted into a school for boys and this is when things start to take a strange turn.

In 1964 a nine year old boy mysteriously fell to his death from the rooftop of the school. Decades later, the case was reopened and the coroner had many questions regarding the boys death. Unfortunately, disagreement over when the boy was found, a contentious school staff along with a convenient fire that destroyed much of the evidence seemed to stop a thorough investigation.

Was the faculty hiding something or was the fire a coincidence? It gets weirder and the boy's story doesn't seem to end there.

A local newspaper reported on the school in the early 2000's. Claims of abuse from faculty members to students surfaced almost 20 years after the school locked their doors around this time in 1985.

Many believe that the boy who plummeted to his death still roamed these hallways of the school until the building was demolished a few years back.

Keep scrolling for more haunting images of the abandoned school for boys.

