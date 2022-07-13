Are You Brave Enough To Enter The Newest Escape Room In Central New York?

It's an escape room, meets haunted house, meets rage room, and it's right here for you to take advantage of in Central New York.

Escape The Madness is opening this weekend at 2273 Bleeker Street in Frankfort, New York and owners say it's an experience that no one in the area has ever seen before. If you're someone who loves to be spooked, it seems that this is the perfect way for you to have some fun.

The main feature is their Abandoned Asylum Escape Room, where participants have to beat the clock and navigate through multiple rooms in order to escape. You can bring up to four friends and try to see if you can work together to get through, and you have thirty minutes to complete the task and escape. They are also offer their rage room experience, where for $19.99, individuals can hop in a room and break things. If you're feeling angry at something, rage rooms are a perfect way to get our your anger.

They are taking appointments now for anyone who wants to get in on the action for their opening weekend.

Escape The Madness Opening Weekend Hours

Friday July 15: 4:45PM-12:00AM
Saturday July 16: 4:45PM- 1:00AM
Sunday July 17: 4:00PM - 9:00PM

Does this new experience sound like something you can get behind? The whole "haunted" concept, as someone who is a big scaredy cat, freaks me out a little. But hey, if you're into that kind of thing, it's definitely something that seems awesome.

Are you gonna check them out for their opening weekend? Let us know inside our station app.

Starting Wednesday July 20, they will be open for regular business hours.

Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: 4:45PM - 10:30PM
Thursday: 4:45PM - 10:30PM
Friday: 4:45PM - 12:00AM
Saturday: 4:45PM - 1:00AM
Sunday: 4:00PM - 9:00PM

