Here are the Top 10 Haunted Houses In Upstate New York

People looking for a thrill at Halloween, here are the Top 10 Haunted Houses throughout Upstate New York.

Upstate New York is renowned for its scenic beauty, but it’s also home to some of the scariest haunted houses in the country. Whether you're a thrill-seeker or a paranormal enthusiast, these ten haunted houses offer spine-chilling experiences.

1) Rolling Hills Asylum (East Bethany)

Once a poorhouse, Rolling Hills Asylum is considered one of the most haunted locations in the state. Paranormal tours offer a glimpse into its dark past, with reports of shadowy figures and disembodied voices.

2) Hinsdale House (Hinsdale)

Known for its violent hauntings, the Hinsdale House has a history of exorcisms and unexplained phenomena. Many visitors report feeling cold spots and hearing strange noises.

3). Fort William Henry Museum (Lake George)

This historic fort is haunted by soldiers who died in the French and Indian War. Visitors have seen apparitions and heard cannon fire in the dead of night.

4). Beardslee Castle (Little Falls)

Known for both its architecture and its ghosts, Beardslee Castle is rumored to be haunted by former inhabitants. Guests have experienced eerie footsteps and ghostly encounters.

5). Bannerman Castle (Pollepel Island)

This crumbling castle has a haunting history tied to mysterious deaths and ghostly presences that are often seen wandering the island at night.

6). Saratoga Battlefield (Stillwater)

The site of a pivotal Revolutionary War battle, Saratoga Battlefield is home to apparitions of soldiers and unexplained sounds of battle.

7). Chateau LaFayette Reneau (Hector)

This beautiful winery also has a haunted reputation, with reports of strange sightings and ghostly visitors.

8) Union Hotel (Sauquoit)

Guests at this historic hotel have reported paranormal activities, including objects moving on their own and voices in empty rooms.

9). Hyde Hall (Cooperstown)

This grand mansion is known for its resident ghosts, including former owners and staff. Visitors have seen full-bodied apparitions and heard disembodied laughter.

1). 0Palace Theatre (Albany)

Built in the 1930s, this theatre has a haunted reputation with sightings of a former manager’s ghost in the projection room and mysterious footsteps.

Each of these haunted locations offers a unique and terrifying experience for those brave enough to visit!

