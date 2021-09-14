Chobani is sending more than 200,000 products, including cups of yogurt, to those affected by Hurricane Ida.

An additional 100,000 products will go to Afghan evacuees in temporary housing across the U.S.

"We've seen an incredible series of crises over the past three weeks - both natural and humanitarian, both domestic and global. As a food company, we know the value of nutritious food during a time of such great need and loss. There's still so much healing and rebuilding and resettling to do, we all need to our part, as a company and state, to open our arms and hearts to ensure people are fed and cared for. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for leading by example and encouraging all New Yorkers to help their neighbors,” said Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball was at the Chobani plant in New Berlin on Tuesday to help load a delivery truck providing relief to hard-hit Mamaroneck, NY.

Chobani is dispatching trucks from the company’s Upstate New York plant, in New Berlin, NY to the New York City area, Louisiana and New Jersey.

State officials are encouraging other New York businesses and residents to follow Chobani’s lead and lend a hand to Hurricane Ida victims and Afghan evacuees where possible.

Chobani has a long history of community support and engagement, including during the pandemic, having donated more than 8.5 million products to people in need from coast-to-coast, including through the State’s Nourish New York initiative.

Recently, Chobani also announced that they were becoming more eco-friendly by switching from plastic to paper packaging.

The company’s newest products, oatmilk, cold brew coffee and coffee creamers, already come in paper-based packaging. Consumers will start finding Chobani’s paper cup in the yogurt aisle at the end of this year.



