Utica School Board President Takes Calls, Answers Questions on Violence

Utica School Board President Joe Hobika took questions from radio listeners on WIBX's Keeler Show Thursday and he took offense when people implied the school was ignoring the youth violence that has plagued the city over the last few years.

Watch the Complete Interview Below:



Hobika said it's ridiculous to think that nothing is being done when so much of what they're working on right now is in relation to the violence. He said committees have been formed for the sole purpose of strategizing ways to stop the violence. He also said that new Superintendent Dr. Christopher M. Spence is absolutely engaged with teachers and staff to come up with effective ways to "reach these students" and stop the violence.

Youth violence has become a growing concern in the city of Utica, NY, throughout 2023 and 2024. The community has faced an alarming rise in incidents involving young individuals, prompting widespread calls for action and solutions.

Local law enforcement reports indicate a significant uptick in violent crimes committed by or involving youth. From street altercations to more severe offenses, the trend has been linked to various socio-economic and systemic challenges, including poverty, lack of community resources, and the ongoing effects of the pandemic on mental health and education.

Community leaders and organizations have been working tirelessly to address the root causes of this issue. Initiatives such as mentorship programs, after-school activities, and conflict resolution workshops have been introduced to engage at-risk youth and offer them alternatives to violence. Despite these efforts, many believe that more resources and collaboration are needed to make a lasting impact.

Parents, educators, and city officials have voiced their concerns and are calling for a united approach to tackle youth violence. The challenge ahead is significant, but with collective effort and innovative solutions, Utica can work toward fostering a safer and more supportive environment for its young residents.

