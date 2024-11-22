Every breed has its own reputation, whether it be good or bad.

When it comes to small breeds, Chihuahuas are known to be tempermental while Pomeranians are seen as the quintessential diva dogs.

Medium breeds like English bulldogs are said to be couch potatoes while large breeds like St. Bernards are seen as drool machines.

While these reputations may be true, other breeds are slapped with a stigma of being aggressive, unhinged, and dangerous.

German Shepherds were once viewed as dangerous animals, but they have since been widely embraced by the public after years of rehabilitating their image.

The heroic tale of Rin Tin Tin did wonders to change the public's perception of the breed and now, German Shepherds are the fourth-most popular dog in America.

But unlike German Shepherds, breeds like pit bulls and Doberman Pinschers aren't as lucky.

This brings us to a new study that shows the top 10 dogs New York delivery drivers fear the most.

Personal injury firm Bisnar Chase polled 3,000 carriers about the breeds they dread seeing the most on their mail route.

This comes amid a recent USPS report that there were over 5,800 dog attacks on its employees in 2023, which is 500 more bites than what was reported the previous year.

In 10th place was the Australian Shepherds, with mail carriers saying they are intimidated by the breed's herding instincts and barking.

While Aussies weren't knocked for their aggression, drivers admit they feel anxious around them.

Miniature Schnauzers came in 9th place, with mail carriers noting the breed's assertiveness around strangers and instinct to guard their territory.

The cantankerous Chihuahua came in 8th place because they tend to be very vocal around strangers.

They also have a tendency to think they are a lot bigger than they actually are, which makes them bolder.

Seventh place went to standard poodles, a breed that can become territorial and protective of their owners. Apparently, that instinct has led to some uncomfortable package drop offs.

The Akita was ranked the 6th most feared breed among mail carriers, who can be intimidating due to their muscular build and silent, judgmental stares to those they do not know.

The Bullmastiff came in fifth place, a breed that can be wary around unfamiliar people. Pair that with their large frames, mail carriers admit to being intimidated around this type of dog.

Fourth place went to the Doberman Pinscher because they can be fast, powerful, and wary of unknown visitors. It doesn't help these dogs appear ultra alert and have a very deep bark.

Third place went to the German Shepherd, a breed that is known to be very vocal when "uninvited" people come onto their territory. As someone who grew up with this breed, I can understand why mail carriers can be fearful of them.

The second-most feared breed was the pit bull. Although this breed is mostly friendly, a few bad eggs continue to paint them in a negative light. Mail carriers fear getting bit by this powerful dog, which is why they ranked so highly in the top 10.

But there was one dog that delivery drivers fear even more - the Rottweiler.

Those familiar with the breed know them to be gentle giants who are super chill, but they do have a formidable appearance and bark.

They also do what is called the "Rottie Rumble," where they make a growling-type noise when they are actually very happy.

Despite this, Rottweilers are also one of the strongest breeds and have a bite force of 321 pounds per square inch, which is enough to kill a person.

The breed, like any other dog, also can become aggressive due to poor owners or those who value guard dogs over companions. Any breed can become vicious when raised by the wrong people - but rotties are much more powerful than other breeds, which is why mail carriers tend to hesitate around them.

Of course, things can change once delivery drivers get to know and befriend the dogs on their route.

One mail carrier, who goes by @dogguychris on TikTok, has gone viral for how he interacts with all the pooches at work.

While everyone is entitled to their own opinions about dogs, nothing is better than watching a delivery driver bond with your dog.

The UPS, FedEx, and Amazon delivery drivers that leave packages at my house actually demand to see my dog and pet him up before resuming their route.

Then again, how could you say no to this face?

That all being said, the majority of delivery drivers want to befriend your animals! If you have a friendly pooch that loves people, chances are your mail carrier wants to meet them.

Interacting with a wiggly dog with a wagging tail makes their busy day infinitely better.

