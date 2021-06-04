Summer is almost here in Central New York. The City of Rome New York has just announced that "Open Registration" for the 2021 Summer Youth Programs will be beginning.

This registration will begin on Saturday, June 12, from 10AM - Noon at the J.F. Kennedy Arena. That of course is located at 500 West Embargo Street.

According to the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Activities, families are encouraged to take advantage of the many opportunities the city has to offer. So what programs are available this summer? The recreation programs this summer include basketball, baseball, soccer camp, tennis, vitality youth fitness program, and arts and crafts.

If you can't make it on June 12th, late registration will continue at Rome City Hall Lobby. That is located at 198 North Washington Street in Rome. The times for that are from 8:30AM - 4PM, Monday through Friday until July 2nd.

There will be no late registration fee this year. For more information, contact the Recreation Department at 315-339-7654 or rhickey@romecitygov.com.

New York State Is Planning To Relax Mask Guidelines For Schools

New York State has announced that it is planning to relax mask guidelines for schools and summer camps.

This is all according to a letter state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a letter Zucker cites the need for clear rules since many camps happen on school grounds. The state health department doesn’t plan to require students, campers or staff to wear masks indoors, even if they’re not vaccinated. However, each school or camp can choose to make stricter rules for their individual location. You can read more online here.

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:

