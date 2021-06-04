New York State has announced that it is planning to relax mask guidelines for schools and summer camps.

This is all according to a letter state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to CNY Central, in the letter Zucker cites the need for clear rules since many camps happen on school grounds. The state health department doesn’t plan to require students, campers or staff to wear masks indoors, even if they’re not vaccinated. However, each school or camp can choose to make stricter rules for their individual location.

The state plans to adjust to the following guidelines pending potential input from the CDC:

- Indoors, mask use will be strongly encouraged but not required for students, campers, and staff/teachers/counselors who are not fully vaccinated.

- Outdoors, masks are not required; students, campers, and staff/teachers/counselors who are not fully vaccinated are “encouraged” to wear a mask in certain higher-risk circumstances.

- Both indoors and outdoors, students, campers, and staff who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks.

- Schools and camps may choose to implement stricter standards."

The state plans to make the adjustment as soon as June 7th.

Get A COVID-19 Vaccine Shot & Shop At World’s Largest Yard Sale in Frankfort

The World's Largest Yard Sale at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds is right around the corner and it's happening on Saturday, June 12 from 8:00AM-3:00PM. We are counting down the days and making sure our shopping bags are ready and our wallets have the cash.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the event on hold last year, but thankfully with the vaccine rollout and the high demand for sellers and buyers, it's back and will be better than ever.

Aside from the 250 booths that will be in attendance; selling their antiques, homemade items, closet cleanouts and more, there will also be a mobile vaccination unit on site providing shoppers an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine. Read more here.

