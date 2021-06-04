A small tornado touched down in the hamlet of Lee Center on Thursday, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

Get our free mobile app

Lee Center is a hamlet in the Oneida County town of Lee.

In the Youtube video below, you can see a swirling cloud formation, captured by storm chase Ethan Moriarty.

It is believed the tornado touched down at approximately 3:30PM on Thursday afternoon, June 3, 2021.

The National Weather Service tweeted its confirmation on the tiny twister on Friday afternoon. As noted in the tweet, this particular incident was unique in that there was only rain, no thunder, at the time:

Storm survey team confirmed damage in Lee Center NY yesterday was from a small tornado. Details on path length, width and rating will be forthcoming when they get back to the office. This tornado was very unusual in that it came from a shower, no thunder was reported!

A 100-year-old barn on Pritchard's Farm, located on Sulphur Springs Road in Lee was trampled by the storm, WKTV.com reported. The farm owners say almost all cattle had been moved to safety as the storm approached, however, one cow and a few chickens were lost, the outlet reported.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom