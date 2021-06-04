Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy’s Bedroom

A little boy is lucky to be alive after a wild crash near Rome caused a telephone pole to land inches from his bedroom.

Kenneth Cahill says his 4-year-old son Levi wouldn't go to bed so he was up watching tv in his parent's room. "Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a car go airborne out our bedroom window and hit a telephone phone. The pole went about 100 feet and there was quite the sparks show from power lines."

Had Levi went to bed, Cahill says the accident would have been much worse. "The driver sheered the pole right off and threw it across the road, literally just missing my son's room and his bed on that corner of the house. His head would have been inches from where the pole hit."

The accident happened at the corner of Elmer Hill Road and Williams Road just north of Rome. "It's one of the wildest crashes I have seen on this corner we live on, and I’ve been around here along time," Cahill said. " I can't quite explain the sound and thump it caused."

"The whole house was shaking," said Cahill's wife, Danielle. "The noise was something else for sure."

Cahill went outside to check on the driver after the crash, expecting the worst. "I thought the guy had to be dead."

Luckily, the driver was alive and conscious.

Cahill is hoping officials will consider putting up rocks or barriers at the corner that seems to attract a number of crashes. "If the driver hadn’t hit that pole he would have went straight into my house."

