City of Utica and Utica School District Honor Proctor Grads

photo courtesy of Howard Potter, A&P Master Images

The City of Utica and the Utica School District are teaming up to honor the Thomas R. Proctor High School Class of 2020.

The school district purchased banners to recognize Proctor’s nearly 650 graduating seniors.

The maintenance departments from the City and the School District hung the banners on streets around Proctor High School and through the city along several major thoroughfares.

The banners, along with lawn signs, were produced by A&P Master Images in Utica.

photo courtesy of Howard Potter, A&P Master Images

 

 

