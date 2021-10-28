City of Utica Announces Recommended Trick-Or-Treating Hours for Halloween

This upcoming Sunday is the day: the kids get to dress up in their most desired costume, and parents either get to take them from door to door to ask strangers for candy, or let the older children go around the neighborhood by themselves. When you think about it, it's kind of a weird celebration - but hey, it's tradition.

Many people have been asking when kids will be heading out trick-or-treating. Halloween is on a Sunday this year, and parents want to make sure they're sending their kids out at the right times in each neighborhood.

While some neighborhoods and cities have yet to announce when their recommended trick-or-treating times, Utica has.

The City of Utica and Mayor Rob Palmieri issued a statement about when they recommend families go trick-or-treating:

With Halloween approaching with this weekend, the City of Utica is recommending individuals limit trick-or-treating between the hours of 4:00pm-7:00pm on Sunday, October 31 to reduce litter and disruption in neighborhoods. Thank you.

They also provided advice for safety when it comes to the evening, including carrying a flash light, adding reflective tape or glow-in-the-dark tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags to make everyone more visible, etc.

They say that children under the age of 12 should...

• Always go trick-or-treating with an adult

• Know to call 911 in case they get lost

• Know their home phone number or parents cell number

Further, anyone over the age of 12 that is trick-or-treating should...

• Know their planned route and when they’ll be coming home

• Carry a cell phone

• Stay in groups at all times

• Only go to houses with the porch lights on

• Stay away from candles or any other flames

• Never go into a stranger’s home or car

