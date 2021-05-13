Riding Your ATV Unlawfully Could Leave You With An Empty Wallet

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is proposing an ordinance to combat the illegal use of ATV’s in the City.

The Mayor’s proposed ordinance would impose a fine of $500 for anyone illegally operating an ATV within City limits, along with confiscation of the ATV.

In addition to the fine, the owner must reimburse the City for the towing expense. And the owner would also have to pay $2,500 to get the vehicle back.

The proposed legislation is in response to dozens of complaints by residents in all areas of the City of illegal ATV use.

The lead sponsors of the legislation are Council members Jack LoMedico and Frank DiBrango. The legislation will be formally introduced at the Common Council’s next meeting on May 19.

“My office, along with UPD, receive calls about illegal ATV’s use on a regular basis. This proposed legislation was crafted to curtail this activity, and to give UPD the resources and enforcement it needs to substantively address this issue,” said Palmieri. “I thank Council members LoMedico and DiBrango for their support as we will continue to work together to promote public safety and quality of life.”

The Mayor and Police Chief Mark Williams are also partnering with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers to offer a $100 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the confiscation of an ATV.

Anyone who contacts Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, even those who seek a reward, can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about ATV’s illegally operating within the city, they can contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 or visit their website, mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

